© Imelda Medina/Reuters



Authorities are still searching for people under the collapsed buildings.A large explosionin east-central Mexico's Puebla state has left at least one dead, 15 injured and damaged between 30 to 50 buildings, local government authorities are reporting.Search and rescue crews are working to find, Puebla State Government officials said at a press conference Sunday.The first of three explosions happened at 2:50 a.m., which officials saidOf those hospitalized, four are minors and seven are adults. Five people are listed in serious condition, officials said."It is regrettable that one person has lost his/her life so far, and fifteen more are injured, due to the explosion of," Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a statement Sunday. "Pemex has the fire under control and will ensure that families evicted from their homes remain safe."