A bout of severe weather caused havoc in the vicinity of Erbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan Region, on Saturday, October 30, as flash flooding overcame vehicles on area highways. Intense rainfall and hail were reported in the region on Saturday, breaking a period of drought. Officials said several neighborhoods in the area had suffered damage, and asked residents to stay away from flood-prone roads, Rudaw reported. This footage, taken on a highway between Erbil and Shaqlawa, shows traffic brought to a halt by flash floods