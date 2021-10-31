In a tragic incident that occurred on the morning of Sunday October 31 at Shidlaghatta here, a boy died after he was attacked by a pack of stray dogs.The deceased has been identified as Kalandar Khan (11).He was studying in fourth standard at Shidlaghatta Urdu higher primary school.It is said that the father of the boy, who is a daily wage labourer had gone to work on Sunday morning.Villagers expressed rage at the local administration for not taking any action despite their repeated complaints about street dog menace in the area.