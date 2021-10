© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst



the people in the photo were actually Democrat activists.

With the Virginia gubernatorial campaign down to the wire, Democrats pointed and shrieked at "Nazis" allegedly supporting their opponent in Charlottesville. The Lincoln Project then admitted to the false-flag stunt.The election has gone from a sure thing for Democrat Terry McAuliffe to a possible upset by Republican Glenn Youngkin in recent weeks. On Friday, as Youngkin came to Charlottesville for the final campaign push, reporters were drawn to a group of people posing in front of his bus in pouring rain. All five wore hats, sunglasses, white shirts, khakis and tiki torches - in what seemed to be a reference to the 2017 'Unite the Right' rally that ended in violence.Local and national media dutifully reported that the group said "what sounded like, 'We're all in for Glenn'" as they posed outside the bus. The report was then amplified by McAuliffe's staffers: Christina Freundlich said "this is who Glenn Youngkin's supporters are," while Jen Goodman called it "disgusting and disqualifying." Both tweets have since been deleted.When asked about it, Youngkin said, "I think they work for Terry McAuliffe, and I'm sure he sent them," adding that the Democrat will "do anything to win."McAuliffe's campaign issued a statement denying the claim. "This was not us or anyone affiliated with our campaign," they said, adding it was "shameful and wrong" to accuse them of this."This gross false-flag operation reeks of desperation from the McAuliffe camp who is currently trailing Youngkin by 8 points," tweeted Alec Sears, a conservative political consultant.The former is the actor awaiting trial for allegedly fabricating a hate crime against himself and blaming Republican supporters. The latter is a 'black Klansman' character created by African-American comic Dave Chappelle.Their admission did not ring very convincing, however, and still left unanswered the question of the identity of the people involved in #TikiGate - with the Democrats categorically denying it was their staffers.After spending the entire day amplifying the stunt, McAuliffe's campaign issued a statement condemning it after the Lincoln Project came forward."What happened today is disgusting and distasteful and we condemn it in the strongest terms. Those involved should immediately apologize," said campaign manager Chris Bolling.The tiki-torch getup was clearly meant as a reference to the August 2017 'Unite the Right' rally which ended in a riot. President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Youngkin, was accused by the media and Democrats at the time of supporting the "Nazis." President Joe Biden made that claim central to the story of why he decided to run against Trump in 2020.McAuliffe began his campaign comfortably in the lead, but Youngkin has caught up in recent days. One poll is showing him eight points ahead among likely voters, while another shows him four points in the lead. Not even appearances by Biden and former President Barack Obama in recent weeks could turn the tide,Friday's stunt was furiously denounced by Sally Hudson, a Virginia Democrat and state delegate whose district includes Charlottesville."Charlottesville is not a prop. Our community is still reeling from years of trauma — especially this week," she tweeted . "Don't come back,[Project Lincoln]. Your stunts aren't welcome here."