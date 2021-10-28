A mother, her son and their neighbour have died after being struck by lightning at Masuku Village, Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi last night.Mangochi Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi has confirmed about the incident.Daudi identified the deceased as Mussah Dickson, 25, from Bula Village Traditional Authority (T/A) Nsamala in Balaka, Aisha Wyson(mother) 28 and Sainet Wyson (son) 8 both from Masuku Village T/A Bwananyambi in Mangochi.Daudi said the three were chatting on the verandah while it was raining. Lightning struck all of them and they were rushed to Mulibwanji Mission Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival after sustaining serious burn wounds."Postmortem for the three conducted at the same hospital showed that they died due to cardiogenic electric shock caused by the lightning," she explained.