Approximately 30 percent of promising medications have failed in human clinical trials because they are found to be toxic despite promising preclinical studies in animal models. About 60 percent of candidate drugs fail due to lack of efficacy.

That's a 90 percent failure rate.

NIAID paid for the dogs to undergo "cordectomy," also known as "de-barking," which is when the dogs' vocal cords are severed so that lab technicians don't have to hear them cry and howl in distress.

Beagles were infected with pneumonia in order to induce septic shock and "experimental massive acute hemorrhage," then given blood transfusions. "After 96 hours, animals still alive were considered survivors and were euthanized."

Beagles were infected with anthrax in order to test a vaccine that was already FDA approved.

"Mongrel dogs" were subjected to induced heart attacks, scanned by MRI, then killed and dissected.

Pigs, rabbits, guinea pigs, and monkeys were subjected to agonizing pain without anesthesia. These included infecting pigs with a virus that causes "acute respiratory stress, hemorrhagic manifestations, paralysis" and other symptoms; injecting rabbits with bacteria that create severe skin infections and ear lesions and usually death within twelve hours; infecting guinea pigs with a virus that causes "multi-organ failure" and death, as well as "hind limb paralysis or prolapsed rectum"; and infecting monkeys with Ebola and tuberculosis, the latter of which produces symptoms including "rapid breathing, weight loss," and "inability to drink."

Monkeys had parts of their brains destroyed with acid in order to increase their capacity for terror, and were then tormented with simulated spiders, snakes and other things they instinctively fear. These experiments have been ongoing for more than four decades.

"Almost all investigators are trained using animal research," Jim Keen, a former USDA veterinarian and infectious disease specialist, told me. "If you don't use that model you don't get funding."

"People like Fauci and Collins really believe in that animal model," he said. "It's a huge impact having those two at the helm." The two directors' unquestioning commitment to animal testing sets the tone for science as a whole: thanks to them, it's industry standard. "Careers are based on it," said Keen.

"Knowledge in the life sciences doubles every seven years," Dr. Thomas Hartung, a toxicologist who directs Johns Hopkins University's Center for Alternatives to Animal Testing, told me. "We have about 1,000 times more knowledge now than at the time we designed animal tests."

"These experiments are pretty much all bunk and don't need an 'alternative' per se because they accomplish nothing," Beckham told me. "It's like asking 'What's the alternative to astrology?'"