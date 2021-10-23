They were trying to destroy age and century long values

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed during a speech on Thursday the far-left woke ideology that he said is causing societal ills throughout the Western world,Putin made the remarks during a plenary session of the 18annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi where the topic was "Global Shake-up in the 21Century." Putin's remarks were translated by an interpreter and that video was uploaded to the Russian government's website."We see with bemusement the paralysis unfolding in countries that have grown accustomed to viewing themselves as the flagships of progress," Putin said during an event where he spoke for a few hours. "Of course, it's none of our business or what is happening, the social and cultural shocks that are happening in some countries in the Western countries,."Putin said that Western nations had a right to do whatever they wanted to do but that "the overwhelming majority of Russian society" rejected these new ways of thinking."The preparedness of the so called social progress," Putin said. "But there is one thing I would like to say: The recipes they come up with are nothing new. Paradoxical as it may seem, but this is something we saw in Russia., revisiting the relationship between the people, they were encouraging informing on one's own beloved, and families."Incidentally, the Bolsheviks were, different from their own," Putin continued. "I think this should remind you of something that is happening. And we see what is happening in the Western countries, it is with puzzlement that we see the practices Russia used to have and that we left behind in distant path,, when great authors of the past such as Shakespeare are no longer taught in schools and universities because they announced as backward classics that did not understand the importance of gender or race.""In Hollywood there are leaflets reminding what you should do in the cinema, in the films, how many personalities and actors you've got, what kind of color, what sex, and," he said. "And the fight against racism, which is a lofty goal, turns into a new culture, cancel culture, and into reverse discrimination, racism on the obverse. And it brings people apart, whereas the true fighters for civic rights, they were trying to eliminate those differences. I asked my colleagues to find this quote from Martin Luther King, and he said, 'I have a dream, that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.'"You know, the Bolsheviks were speaking about nationalizing not just the property,," Putin continued. "The proponents of new approaches go so far as they want to eliminate the whole notions of men and women, and those who dare say that men and women exist and this is a biological fact, they are all but banished. Parent number one, parent number two, or the parent that has given birth, or instead of breast milk, you say human milk. And you say all of that, so the people who are not sure of their sexual agenda are not unhappy.""And I would like to say that this is not something new, and the 20s and the 1920s, the Soviet couture Tagore came up with the so called 'Newspeak', and they thought that thereby they were building a new consciousness and coming up with new values, and they went so far that we feel the consequences up until now," he concluded on the matter. "There are some monstrous things when from a very young age, you teach to children that the boy can easily become a girl and you impose on them this selection, this choice. You push the parents aside and make the child take this decisions that can destroy their lives. And if we call the spade a spade, this is nigh to crime against humanity and all of that under the banner of progress, while some people just want to do that."WATCH: