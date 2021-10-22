Comment: Oh how the mighty have fallen.
The filming location at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe was sent into lockdown and production was halted following the accidental double shooting at around 2 p.m.
"There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks," a production spokesperson told Deadline.
The Western drama's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, and its director, Joel Souza, 48, were struck in the incident, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
Comment: He shot TWO people with blanks??
Hutchins was airlifted to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque and died from her injuries. Souza was being treated at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, authorities said.
"Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Sources told TMZ that either shrapnel or a bullet struck the two workers.
Comment: If so, then it was a LIVE round, i.e. the projectile in the gun's chamber was a hard metal bullet, which is not used in 'blanks'.
No charges were filed as of late Thursday, and detectives were still interviewing witnesses.
Baldwin was questioned by investigators, The Santa Fe New Mexican reported, and the actor was seen in tears as he spoke into a cell phone outside of the sheriff's office.
In another photo, the actor was seen bent over at the edge of a parking lot with his hands on his knees.
"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," the production company said in a statement to The Post.
"We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation," the statement said.
Earlier Thursday, Baldwin — who is starring in and producing the movie — posted a photo of himself on location dressed in a Western outfit, with his shirt and coat stained with fake blood.
"Back to in person at the office," the actor, 63, wrote in the caption. "Blimey . . . it's exhausting."
Hutchins' union, meanwhile, called the news "devastating" in a statement to its members.
"This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild's family," International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600 said in the statement, which was obtained by The Post.
Hutchins, a 2015 graduate of the AFI Conservatory, worked on several recent films, including "Blindfire" and "Darlin' " and "Archenemy."
She last posted to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a video of herself riding on a horse in the country.
"One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off," she wrote with a smiley face emoji.
The final post was flooded with comments from people grieving her death.
"I feel like I've had the wind knocked out of me. You will be so missed," one commenter said.
"Damn you were such a gem, RIP Halyna," wrote another.
Before getting into film, Hutchins worked as an investigative journalist in Europe, the site says.
Rust began filming in New Mexico earlier this month.
Baldwin plays outlaw Harland Rust who helps his estranged 13-year-old grandson run from the law after the teen is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a rancher in Kansas.
Before getting into film, Hutchins worked as an investigative journalist in Europe, the site says.