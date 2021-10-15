mapped
Strong magnitude 6.4 earthquake at 44 km depth

Date & time: Oct 15, 2021 02:45:01 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Friday, Oct 15, 2021 1:45 pm (GMT +11)
Magnitude: 6.4
Depth: 44.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 8.92°S / 158.44°E↗ (Solomon Sea, Solomon Islands)