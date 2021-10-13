© NASA



At least 13 people have lost their lives and 9 are missing after Topical Storm Kompasu passed over northern Philippines bringing heavy rain and strong winds.across Regions 1, 2, 3, MIMAROPA, CARAGA, and CAR.Six people lost their lives in landslides in Benguet province and 5 people died in flash floods in Palawan Province. Fifty-five houses have been destroyed and 54 severely damaged. Roads in 108 locations and 21 bridges were also damaged. At one point power was cut in 58 cities or municipalities.Typhoon Kompasu (known as Maring in the Philippines) in now tracking over the South China Sea heading towards China's Hainan Island and Vietnam.