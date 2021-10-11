mapped
6.9 magnitude earthquake 271 km from Sand Point, Alaska, United States

UTC time: Monday, October 11, 2021 09:10 AM
Your time: Monday, October 11, 2021, 10:10 AM GMT+1
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.9 - 114 km E of Chignik, Alaska
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 235 people