"My country is more important to me than myself. What we need now are stable conditions. So, in order to resolve the stalemate, I want to make way to prevent chaos and ensure stability."

What are the allegations against him?

Second stint as chancellor

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Saturday announced that he would step down amid allegations of financial impropriety against his office Kurz said he would move to parliament as leader of the Austrian People's Party (ÖVP).he said.Kurz said in a televised statement:Earlier this week, Austrian prosecutors said the chancellor and nine other individuals were being probed for bribery after investigators carried out raids on the offices of his ruling party.Vice-Chancellor and Greens leader Werner Kogler argued that Kurz was "no longer fit for office" and called on the ÖVP to nominate an "irreproachable person" to replace him.In 2017, Kurz took over the leadership of the right-wing ÖVP and subsequently became chancellor as the head of a coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) prosecutors said.Announcing his resignation on Saturday,Kurz previously resigned as chancellor in May 2019, pulling the plug on the coalition with the FPÖ over the so-called Ibiza-gate corruption scandal A video showed then FPÖ chief Heinz-Christian Strache — who was also the vice-chancellor at the time — appearing to offer public contracts in exchange for campaign help.Since the scandal, investigators have launched several investigations into alleged corruption, some of them targeting top ÖVP politicians such as Finance Minister Blümel.Kurz started his second term as the head of government in January 2020, leading a coalition with the Green party as the junior partner.