Three fishermen were killed and another was injured by lightning struck in the Padma River at Vedorgonj Upazila in Shariatpur early Sunday (October 10).The deceased are identified as Mohiuddin, 26, hailed from Dewan Kandi village in North Tarabania union, Al Amin, 36, and Nayan Ahmed, 27, of Char Bhairab in Haimchar union of Chandpur district.Local sources said, violating the government ban, seven fishermen went fishing in the Majher Char in the morning.Tarabunia union parishad chairman Md Yunus Sarkar said, the victims were buried and injured one was sent to upazila health complex.Vedorgonj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tanvir Al Nasif confirmed the matter.