From crass to crazy

Trudeau's authoritarianism

Canada's pointless prime minister is a vacuous, self-aggrandising, borderline despot incapable of even keeping up the pretence he cares a jot about the people unfortunate enough to be governed by the privileged charlatan.(but which Trudeau and other leaders have flouted ).On September 30, the day of Canada's newly-established National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, instead of himself abiding by the words of his (clearly-scripted and hollow) statement , Trudeau skipped off West to hit the waves and walk on the beach with his wife and kids.The statement included Trudeau inviting Canadians, "to reflect on the painful and lasting impacts of residential schools in Canada, and to honour survivors, their families, and their communities," and, "to remember the many children who never returned home.", instead opting for family fun time in Tofino , a holiday town on Vancouver Island.This is hardly surprising, given he is merely the face of the government of Canada, the same government which has paid lip service to caring about Indigenous peoples, but continues to allow many communities to boil contaminated water rather than solving the dangerous health issue.Trudeau's choice to go surfing on the very day of the first year of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, was, in my opinion, him revealingA week later, he donned his pretend-sincere face and uttered the empty words, "Travelling on the 30th was a mistake and I regret it."Nah. He doesn't regret it, he regrets getting caught. Or as a survivor of the genocidal 'residential school' system said , "this just shows us survivors that he doesn't actually want to meet with us. He's just hoping that we will just disappear into the sunset."Last July I wrote of the sudden media attention regarding the horrific issue of the Canada-wide 'residential schools', where starvation, torture, and sexual, physical and mental abuse were rife.In a follow up article , I cited an interview I conducted with Roland Chrisjohn, a PhD-educated clinical psychologist and head of the Native Studies department at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, New Brunswick, who spoke of Canada's long history of covering up the crimes against Indigenous children imprisoned in the 'schools'.More recently, Trudeau took to Twitter tweeting about "lighting candles to honour Indigenous women, girls," and adding his own version of inclusivity, 2SLGBTQQIA,The 2SL of that Trudeauism apparently referred to 'Two-spirit', or "a person who identifies as having both a masculine and a feminine spirit and is used by some Indigenous North Americans to describe their sexual identity."Although Team Trudeau thought they were ahead of the woke game, he instead, once again, looked like an idiot in a suit pretending to be a leader. One whose Twitter settings should include parental guidance, for his own good.While the PM might garner a tad of sympathy from charitably-minded people who perhaps, mistakenly, think the guy has his heart in the right place but keeps mucking up with his idiotic gaffes, many Canadians are rightly pissed off by his, and Canada's, authoritarian streak over the past two years.Earlier this year,In the leadup to the rushed election, Trudeau said unvaccinated citizens should be banned from planes, trains & buses, and called on the populace to shame and condemn the anti-vaxxers as a "danger."This week, Trudeau announced Canadians aged 12 and up will be forced to be jabbed in order to travel.This is unsurprising to those who have followed Canada's not so subtle slide towards tyranny. Nor is it surprising after over a year of Covid-19-related psychological operations against the Canadian people, with the intent of "shaping and exploiting" information, discouraging civil disobedience, and boosting confidence in the government's narratives on matters pandemic.Although I believe that