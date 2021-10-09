The city witnessed rain fury on Friday after a few areas recorded more than 140mm rainfall in a matter of few hours, leaving many areas water-logged and inundated. A biker was swept away in the rain water when he accidentally fell in the nala at a culvert Chintalkunta area of Vanasthalipuram on Friday night.Luckily he was pulled out by the locals at some distance but as he left the place, abandoning his bike, police continued the search till 11.30 pm when they got a confirmation that he escaped with minor injuries.followed by 130.8 mm at Lingojiguda, 120.8 mm at Kurmaguda, 112.8mm at LB Nagar, 110.3mm at South Hasthinapuram, 108.5mm at Asmangad, 105.8mm at Viratnagar among others. Many other areas such as Uppal, Begum Bazar, Kanchanbagh, Nampally, Hayathnagar, Rein Bazar, Attapur, Rajendra Nagar were lashed with 40-100mm of rains.Meteorologists termed it a localised thunderstorm due to formation of strong cumulonimbus clouds over central parts of Telangana following movement of the low-pressure area from the Arabian Sea towards coastal AP. The sudden cloudburst triggered heavy inundation, as several low-lying regions and roads turned into rivulets within a short span of time. As the intense rain led to visibility dropping, motorists were forced to take shelter on road sides and under flyovers until the rains subsided.Several people took to Twitter to ask people to stay indoors as several roads were water-logged. The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of GHMC issued an alert on social media platform Twitter, urging people to take precautions during their commute. "Cloud systems formed in and around the city leading to heavy sporadic rainfall. Sudden showers expected to continue for the next one hour," EVDM officials tweeted.