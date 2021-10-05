© VolcanoDiscovery



of which one have been located with a maximum magnitude of 4.2 on 2 October.4 quakes during the past 24 hours were recorded with magnitudes of 3 or more located about 1.3 km SW of Keilir.Earthquakes have been occurring on the Reykjanes peninsula and in the southwest corner.Source: RUV volcano activity update 5 October 2021