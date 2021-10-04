Parts of Marseille have suffered flash-flooding after it was reported that two months' worth of rainfall fell in the space of several hours, as seen in footage filmed on Monday in Boulevard Michelet.Parts of eastern Marseille were most severely affected by the inundation, including the areas of Valmante, Les Olives, La Valentine and La Pomme.The department of Bouches-du-Rhone has been placed on red alert due to the flooding, with officials stating that almost two months of rain have fallen in the space of two hours.On Monday, Marseille Mayor Benoit Payan ordered residents to stay at home, amid concerns that further rainfall may intensify flooding.