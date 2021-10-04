Three persons including a two-year-old girl died when they were hit by lightning in Palauig, Zambales on Sunday.Jake, 28; John Daryl, 15, and Princess, 2, all surnamed Generalo, were declared dead on arrival at the Zambales Provincial Hospital in Iba town.The victims were having a picnic with their relatives in Barangay Locloc when the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m., according to Col. Romano Cardino, chief of the Zambales police.