A bear which had attacked and killed a pedestrian in Guthichaur Rural Municipality-5 of Jumla district has been killed. The bear had attacked and killed Hima Lama of Guthichaur-3."The bear hid in a nearby bush after the attack," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dan Bahadur Thapa. As the incident spreaded panic in the village, the authorities are trying to calm the people and normalize life in the area, according to DSP Thapa.The bear had entered the villages of Kumdi and Phai. A team of security personnel had reached the spot as soon as they got the news that a bear had killed a person. The locals had demanded immediate control of the bear and killing it.