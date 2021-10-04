© Daniel Dal Zennaro/EPA-EFE/Shutt



A Romanian billionaire was killed — along with his wife, son and five other people — when the plane he was piloting crashed into a building in Italy on Sunday, local media reported.Dan Petrescu, 68, one of the richest men in his home country, was operating a single-engine Pilatus PC-12 that was seen in flames before it slammed into an office building undergoing renovations in San Donato Milanese, a town southeast of Milan, authorities said.at about 1 p.m., according to aviation agency ANSV, which has opened an investigation., the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported, citing Deputy prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano.Petrescu headed a major construction firm and owned a string of hypermarkets and malls.