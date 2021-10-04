Italy plane crash 1
A Romanian billionaire crashed a plane into an office building in Milan, killing all 7 people on board.
A Romanian billionaire was killed — along with his wife, son and five other people — when the plane he was piloting crashed into a building in Italy on Sunday, local media reported.

Dan Petrescu, 68, one of the richest men in his home country, was operating a single-engine Pilatus PC-12 that was seen in flames before it slammed into an office building undergoing renovations in San Donato Milanese, a town southeast of Milan, authorities said.

The fatal wreck took place minutes after the plane took off from Milan's Linate airport at about 1 p.m., according to aviation agency ANSV, which has opened an investigation.

The plane's black box has been recovered, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported, citing Deputy prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano.


The billionaire's 65-year-old wife, their son Dan Stefano, 30, and a child were also among the eight people aboard the plane that died in the wreck, according to Corriere and the AGI news agency.

Petrescu headed a major construction firm and owned a string of hypermarkets and malls.

Smoke billows after a small touring plane crashed over the San Donato Milanese district in Milan.
Several cars were also destroyed after the crash.
A piece of the plane near the crash site.
Firefighters respond to the crash at a Milanese office building.
An aerial view of the damage in Milan.