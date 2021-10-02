© AP/Filipe Dana



Taliban fighters raided a hideout of the Islamic State group north of the Afghan capital on Friday, killing and arresting an unspecified number of militants, a Taliban spokesman said.Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August,The Taliban and IS are enemies, and the attacks have raised the specter of a wider conflict between the long-time rivals.Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press thatHe did not provide more details and his statement could not be independently verified.Karimi said. The two were questioned and the information they provided helped the Taliban identify the hideout, he added.The IS is based largely in eastern Nangarhar province but the group has ramped up attacks across Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. Several Taliban fighters have been killed in IS attacks in the provincial capital of Jalalabad. In response, the Taliban have carried out crackdowns in Nangarhar.In late August, an IS suicide bomber targeted US evacuation efforts outside Kabul international airport in one of the deadliest attacks in the country in years. The blast killed 169 Afghans and 13 US service members.