Head of the state meteorological office in Sistan and Baluchestan announced on Monday morning, that a sand storm with a speed of 112 kilometers per hour hit Zabul in the north of the province, reducing visibility to 300 meters."Dust from the storm in the northern part of the province is expected to gradually penetrate into some eastern and central parts of the province, reducing visibility as well as air quality," Mohsen Heydari told state-run ISNA news agency. According to a report, the sandstorm has disrupted traffic on the northern roads of the province, and in particular the Zahedan-Zabul freeway.