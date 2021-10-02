© BPBD Padang Pariaman Regency



Seven people have died after heavy rain caused landslides and flooding in Pariaman Regency, West Sumatra Province, Indonesia.Severe weather including strong winds and heavy rain struck on 29 September 2021. An eight victim died as a result of wind damage.The heavy rain caused at least 9 landslides in the area, according to disaster officials, with the most severe reported in Lubuk Alung district. Seven people died, 5 were injured and 280 families were affected.Flooding also affected the areaA total of 338 houses were damaged, with 12 severely damaged or destroyed.