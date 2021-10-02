quake
Major magnitude 7.2 earthquake at 525 km depth

Date & time: Oct 2, 2021 06:29:18 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Saturday, Oct 2, 2021 6:29 pm (GMT +12)
Magnitude: 7.2
Depth: 525.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 21.06°S / 174.76°E↗