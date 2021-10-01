Strong hailstorms hit Uruguay this Thursday. According to the Uruguayan Institute of Meteorology (Inumet), the storms hit points in the departments of Florida and Rivera.The ice blocks in some localities were large, as in the case of Vichadero, in Rivera, very close to the Aceguá municipality, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, on the border of the two countries. The warm air that advances from the north favored the formation of clouds of great vertical development over the Uruguayan territory this Thursday.(Translated by Google)