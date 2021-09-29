Claim they will come without safety drivers by 2023.US parcel delivery firm FedEx is to begin testing a fleet of self-driving trucks on highways in the state of Texas in partnership with Aurora, an autonomous vehicle start-up.The pilot programme will see autonomous trucks make the 500-mile roundtrip primarily along the I-45 highway between the cities of Dallas and Houston several times a week. Each lorry will have a supervisor on hand to monitor the road ahead — for the moment, at least.Pennsylvania-based Aurora has partnered with Paccar — which manufactures Kenworth, Peterbilt, Leyland and Daf trucks — as well as Toyota and parts supplier Denso to develop its autonomous technology and is led by figures that formerly oversaw the self-driving programmes at Google and Tesla.According to Rebecca Yeung, FedEx's vice-president of advanced technology and innovation: "This is an exciting, industry-first collaboration that will work toward enhancing the logistics industry through safer, more efficient transportation of goods."FedEx's rival UPS has recently acquired a stake in technology firm TuSimple and already operates a freight network using autonomous trucks in Texas and the south-western United States with plans to greatly expand its network in the short to medium term future. Its trucks are all manned by both an engineer and a back-up driver.Amazon, too, has struck a $500 million deal with Plus, a Californian AV technology firm, for 1,000 autonomous driving systems and has also invested heavily in Aurora. Amazon has been experimenting with AV technology since 2019. Its investments in the field are a clear sign of where it sees the future of logistics.Aurora's partnership with FedEx and its claims about its intention to deploy totally autonomous trucks by 2023 come ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) on the stock exchange. The company is currently valued at $13 billion (£9.5 billion).