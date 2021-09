© Carol Yepes



During the beginning of the pandemic, state health officials declared 'you' as your safest sex partner.If you're vaccinated and looking for a smooch, now might be the time to visit Oregon.The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday revised its position on safe-dating practices during the COVID-19 pandemic and now says it is OK to get intimate with your date--as long as you've both been vaccinated."If you're both vaccinated and taking COVID-19 precautions, intimacy is likely to be safe," OHA wrote on Facebook Experts had also suggested virtual dating during the early stages of the outbreak.The message was relayed as more than 76% of the 11,994 reported COVID-19 cases in the week ending Sept. 18 in Oregon occurred in people who were unvaccinated, officials said "Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people," state health officials added. "Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19."