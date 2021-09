© IMDB



Newly released documents have revealed the extent of the CDC's role in the 2011 film, and how they milked the positive publicity. But they also beg the question why they weren't more prepared for a real pandemic, like Covid.The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is one of the fastest-growing federal agencies of recent decades.Perhaps their biggest Hollywood success was the 2011 pandemic thriller 'Contagion' , directed by Steven Soderbergh.'Contagion' depicts a global pandemic caused by a novel virus (sound familiar?), as well as the efforts of the scientific establishment and security state to contain it and minimise the number of deaths.Because of their crucial role in this plot, the CDC granted the producers wide-ranging access, including tours of their brand new headquarters in Atlanta, along with research assistance and script reviews and input. They gave a lot of time and access to Kate Winslet, who played an Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) employee within the CDC who helps the infected, but ultimately succumbs to the virus and dies. She met with several real-life EIS officers to prepare for the role.Satisfied with the script, the CDC granted access to some of their facilities for filming, provided technical advisors and consultants to the crew and to Winslet, alongside CDC personnel who appeared as background extras.Evidently, the CDC saw the whole thing as a massively successful PR coup, their big Hollywood debut which rivaled the efforts of their brethren at the Pentagon, CIA, Homeland Security and the rest. They loved the movie, and loved what it did for them. One email sums it up, saying,Indeed, the CDC had a major role in organising and exploiting the PR around the film's release. They engaged in a tweet-a-thon, participated in various discussion panels and did endless media interviews, including some of the people who spoke with Kate Winslet being interviewed about what it was like to talk to Kate Winslet.One email from a communications specialist emphasised,Likewise, another email discussing the timeline for the CDC's PR rollout notes that if some events didn't take place until a couple of weeks after the 9/11 anniversary that "this is getting to the Anthrax time which may become part of the conversation."In the end, the CDC got what they wanted. The film came out in early September 2011, a couple of days before the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and was in cinemas throughout 'Anthrax time'.It had the desired effect, as within days of the movie's release CDC officials were asked about the scenario depicted in 'Contagion' by Senate appropriations staff for State and Foreign Ops. As an email outlines,In the decade since then, the CDC's budget has continued its steady rise and their workforce has increased by 12 percent. As an analysis by Chris Edwards of think tank the CATO Institute found, "The largest employment increase was in "Global Health," a group that monitors foreign outbreaks of infectious disease.While we obviously cannot attribute all of this 464% increase in staff monitoring foreign outbreaks to the propaganda power of 'Contagion', the movie surely helped put the CDC and in particular infectious disease pandemics on the map, both politically and culturally.All of which leaves us with some sticky questions. With all these budget and staffing increases, how were the CDC unable to predict or pre-empt the novel coronavirus pandemic? Were they so busy making the public aware of the threat from viral diseases, and of their own heroic role in tackling such diseases, that they dropped the ball?By Tom Secker, a British-based investigative journalist, author and podcaster. You can follow his work via his Spy Culture site and his podcast ClandesTime