A man in Idaho made an unexpected discovery while out hunting when he came across the remains of a hunter who had been missing for more than half a century.But a decades-long mystery was solved on September 17 when the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office got a call from another bowhunter who had been operating in the same area where Jones had disappeared, LocalNews8.com reported."It's pretty wild, ain't it?" Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told EastIdahoNews.com, "You have another bowhunter looking for a shortcut who stumbled upon a bowhunter from 53 years ago."Newsweek has contacted Lemhi County Sheriff's Office for comment.It draws to a close the mystery surrounding the fate of the hunter, who now would have been 92.An advertisement thanking those who had helped with the search was published in the Recorder-Herald on October 10, 1968. The message expressed gratitude "for the moral support" and thanked "those who gave of their time and equipment and to all who helped in any way.""We can never repay you for all you have done but feel that you will receive your reward from a higher power," the ad said, according to EastIdahoNews.com.In July, the body of Douglas Branham, 68 , was found two miles from the nearest road in Death Valley National Park , California. He was believed to be hiking in temperatures above 115 degrees Fahrenheit.Earlier this month, the body of Jennifer Coleman, 34, of Richmond, Virginia, was found in a steep and rocky area of Montana's Glacier National Park. A search was conducted for her after she had been reported missing when hiking around the Logan Pass in the park.