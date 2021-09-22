Some #Victorians awoke to a winter wonderland today, with snow falling to around 300 metres in the Yarra Ranges. Check this lovely picture out! It was taken at #MtMacedon by @tiffanywarnerphotography early this morning. Warmer weather expected in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/76M5HYBik8 — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) September 21, 2021

In NSW, Tamworth dropped to -2.6C this morning, its coldest September morning in nine years, while the Thredbo top station was -4.2C only a day after it measured -8C.Weatherzone's Joel Pippard said the polar blast had frozen large part of NSW and Victoria.A polar blast is when cold air comes straight from Antarctica in the south and does not have time to warm up.Moisture from that front is currently trapped around the Snowy Mountains and great dividing ranges, causing severe cold weather and snow."This was a fairly strong polar blast, which are common during winter but less common in spring," Mr Pippard told NCA NewsWire.NSW residents woke to cold temperatures on Wednesday including numbers as low as 5C were in Broken Hill and 6C in Dubbo while most of Sydney is experiencing windy 11C.Overnight, there was snow recorded on the ranges at Bathurst, Oberon and Guyra.Bureau of Meteorology experts say NSW will warm up to above average temperatures on Thursday and Friday before dropping 10C on the weekend.In Sydney, it will be 27C on Friday, then 21C on Saturday and 18C on Sunday."We have seen some snow, only across southern ranges."The state will warm up for a couple of days before another cold front moves through later on Friday."Thursday and Friday will see temperatures about 4C to 6C above average but then it will drop to about 5C below average through the weekend."Sunday will be when bulk of the state cools down.""There could be fairly decent snowfalls in the Victorian alps and the Tasmanian highlands," Mr Pippard said."Southern Victoria should be pretty cold this weekend, as well as the eastern and northern coasts of Tasmania. It will also be quite windy in both states."