Gabby Petito remains possibly found, FBI agents swarm Brian Laundrie's home in Florida, seize Mustang he drove
New York Post
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 10:17 UTC
A Ford Mustang registered to Laundrie's father that his family said Brian drove last week to the wildlife reserve where police have been searching for him, was also hauled away.
About a dozen agents wearing bulletproof vests descended just before 10 a.m. on the Laundrie family's home on Wabasso Avenue in North Port, shouting "Search warrant!" before entering through an unlocked door in the front.
Some of the agents, with their guns drawn and crouched behind shields, also entered the home from the side and back — while others approached a shed in the backyard, shouting, "Clear the shed! Clear the shed!" a witness said.
At one point, a G-man had his gun drawn while another stood next to him with a body shield as they peered into a large, open, outside storage container — as if they were afraid someone was hiding inside it.
"Get behind the tape. This is now an active crime scene," an agent warned the media outside.
Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta, were taken out to their backyard patio to talk with authorities, the witness said — before being put inside a black van on the premises, where they were joined by at least one agent.
The parents were escorted back inside the house about an hour later, according to video posted to Twitter.
The developments came as chilling audio surfaced of the 911 call placed to authorities in Utah last month reporting a "domestic dispute" between Petito and Laundrie — and saying a man was "slapping" a woman.
At the home of Laundrie's parents, North Port police put up crime tape around the property before the feds arrived Monday — and called off a search in a nearby nature preserve for Laundrie, who vanished last week amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
Around six unmarked vehicles turned up carrying the federal agents, who spilled out onto the premises.
Federal agents were seen bringing equipment into the home, as well as carrying pink evidence envelopes.
More than two hours into the search, agents also unloaded large, flat cardboard boxes from a vehicle and were seen toting brown paper evidence bags, possibly to fill with items from inside the house.
Two tow trucks also arrived Monday afternoon — and a Ford Mustang parked in the family's driveway was loaded onto one of them. Laundrie drove the vehicle to Carlton Reserve last week before the family picked the car up. The Mustang is registered to Christopher Laundrie, according to records obtained by The Post.
Video shows Brian Laundrie parents being taken in for questioning by FBI
The FBI confirmed that the raid was in connection to Petito, whose body authorities believe they discovered Sunday in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest.
"The FBI is executing a court-authorized search warrant today at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL relevant to the Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito investigation," the agency's office in Tampa said.
"No further details can be provided since this is an active and ongoing investigation."
Laundrie, 23, had been declared a person of interest in the disappearance of Petito.
Authorities have said her cause of death has yet to be determined, and an autopsy is planned for Tuesday.
The FBI said a body "consistent with the description" of Petito was discovered Sunday in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
She had been reported missing after losing contact with her family on a road trip with Laundrie to tour the national parks out West.
Laundrie returned alone in the couple's van to his family's home on Sept. 1, but declined to talk to authorities about her disappearance.
His parents reported him also missing Friday after he headed to the nearby Carlton Reserve with a backpack and never returned.
