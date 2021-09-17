© Getty Images

'Best protection'

Changes to periods and unexpected vaginal bleeding after having a Covid vaccine should be investigated to reassure women, says a leading immunologist specialising in fertility.There is no evidence they have any impact on pregnancy or fertility.Menstrual disorders are extremely common, can be caused by many different things, and the numbers of women affected are low, it says.Period changes have also been reported by some women after infection with the virus itself, and with long Covid.Dr Male, a lecturer in reproductive immunology, said "clear and trusted information" was important for women who rely on being able to predict their cycles.And she said the effects of any medical intervention on menstruation should not be "an afterthought" in future research.Scientists agree that women's ability to have a baby is not affected by the vaccines. Trials show that vaccination did not change women's chances of becoming pregnant naturally or during fertility treatment. Research into male fertility after vaccines also shows no impact on sperm quality.Dr Jo Mountfield, vice-president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), said changes to periods could be concerning, but generally lasted only one or two cycles.She encouraged anyone who experiences heavy bleeding which is unusual, especially after the menopause, to speak to a healthcare professional for advice, but she emphasised there was no risk of long-term harm."There is no evidence to suggest that these temporary changes will have any impact on a person's future fertility, or their ability to have children," Dr Mountfield said.The RCOG said vaccination was the "best protection" against coronavirus, especially if planning a pregnancy, because unvaccinated pregnant women are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid than other women of the same age.It also called for more research into why women may experience changes to their menstrual cycle after the vaccine.