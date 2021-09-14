Two persons were killed by a wild elephant in separate incidents in Chhattisgarh''s Mahasamund district, taking the toll to six in such attacks in the state over the last one week, officials said on Monday.The latest attacks took place late Sunday evening in two villages under Mahasamund forest circle within a span of a couple of hours, they said.In the first incident, an elderly man, identified Raju Vishwakarma, a native of Mahasamund town, located over 50 km from the state capital Raipur, was killed by a tusker near Gaurkheda village when he was travelling along with two others on a motorcycle, Divisional Forest Officer (Mahasamund) Pankaj Rajput said.After suddenly coming face-to-face with the elephant on the road, the man driving the two-wheeler lost control over it, following which Vishwakarma, who was riding pillion, fell from the vehicle.The kin of the two deceased were provided an immediate aid of Rs 25,000 each, while the remaining compensation will be given after completion of the necessary formalities, the official said.Forest personnel have alerted residents of over a dozen villages in the area about the movement of elephants and cautioned them to avoid entering forests after dusk, he said.On September 7, a man was trampled to death by an elephant in Bandora village of Mahasamund, while the next day, a couple and their son were killed in a similar attack in Surguja district.There have been several incidents human-elephant conflict in a number of districts of the state in the recent past.Source: PTI