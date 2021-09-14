© FCT Emergency Management Agency



At least 4 people lost their lives after flash floods swept through areas of Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Nigeria.Flooding struck after hours of heavy rain on 12 September 2021. Severe flooding affected areas on the southern outskirts of the city, in particular Trademoore, Light Gold, Wisdom and Lugbe.As of 13 September the Agency was still assessing the full extent of the damage.Abbas G. Idriss, Director General of FEMA hinted that the flood situation had been worsened by illegal building and blocked drainage channels.In a statement of 13 September, the director said he wanted to "appeal to all residents of the Federal Capital Territory, especially developers, to desist from violating the approved building codes in the Federal Capital Territory. We are also appealing to them to stop erecting retention walls to protect storm water from flowing. By doing so they are causing more havoc to the community."Residents should also avoid dumping refuse in drainage channels, the director added.Abbas G. Idriss called on residents take necessary precautions during the final period of the rainy season, to avoid driving or walking through flood water and relocate to higher ground when needed.