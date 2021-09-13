© Angelo Marcelle



the dog wasn't listening and letting go of the child no matter what we were doing.

What was supposed to be a happy visit to a house where his grandmother was housesitting in Tacarigua on Sunday took a tragic and deadly turn for the Lewis family when their youngest member Amaziah Lewis, 4, was mauled to death by the grandmother's pet rottweiler.Police said Lewis was at the Savannah Drive, home at around 11 am when he was attacked by the dog and killed.Residents called the police who went to the scene and shot and killed the dog.Newsday visited the home on Sunday afternoon and spoke with Lewis' aunt Rechaeline Stewart who is also the daughter of the dog's owner who said while she was not at home at the time of the incident, she was told what happened.Stewart said Lewis was in the house while the relative was cleaning the yard at the time."She felt his (Lewis) presence behind him and when she looked back she saw him and told him to go back inside."She didn't know the dog got out of the pen, we don't know how he came out, but the child is accustomed being around dogs because apparently he has a dog where he lives so he's thinking the dog isn't going to do him anything.Eventually workers renovating a nearby house were able to scare off the dog allowing Lewis to be taken out of the yard.Stewart said the grandmother was unable to speak with reporters when Newsday visited the house as she was trying to calm down after the attack.She said the grandmother usually housesits for the owner of the house who is in Tobago. She usually brings the dog while she is visiting the house.Stewart also said the dog has been in the family since it was a puppy and was usually playful with visitors but maintained that like any other animal it could be unpredictable."I'm not going to lie when I visit I would stand by the gate if he's outside I would try and pet him to see the mood he's in because I have two little boys as well that also visit here and they're petrified of him so they won't venture close to him."It's an animal you don't know it's frame of mind, I can't answer the question because I'm not a dog person."She said for now she was trying to care for her mother as best as she could after the accident."I have to monitor her because this is something she will blame herself for even though it's not her fault but the children were left in her care so like anybody else they will feel a sense of responsibility if something like that happened.""We found an old ladder and jumped across and pelt some big pieces of wood causing the dog to run that's when the lady was able to move the child.Lewis' body was taken to Allen's Funeral Home, Arima, for storage.Newsday spoke to veterinarian Dr Raymond Deonanan who said it was important that large breeds of dogs were properly assessed and trained by qualified dog trainers."Any dog can bite and do damage so whatever dog you have you must make sure it has some level of training a large, powerful animal or something that can maul must be properly trained, and ensure you can call out a command to stop an attack."Deonanan has been a practicing veterinarian for the past 19 years said there was nothing inherently dangerous about certain dog breeds but said training must be a top priority for any large dog owner.