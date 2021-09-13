As many as 17 cattle were killed while the three persons grazing them had a narrow escape after a lightning strike at Sudhakhunta village under Telerai gram panchayat in Kalimela block of Malkangiri district.Reportedly, Erma Kabasi, Shanti Kabasi, and Rama Madkami of the village were returning home from a nearby hill after grazing the cattle yesterday evening when lightning fell on them.As a result, around 17 cattle were killed and the three fell unconscious. After regaining their senses, they rushed to the village and informed their family members and villagers about the incident.Immediately, villagers rushed to the spot and found the cattle, including nine cows and eight bulls, dead. Four more cows were also found missing.