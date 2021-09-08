© Coordinación Nacional de Protección Civil del Gobierno de México



Further flooding in central Mexico has caused the tragic deaths of at least 17 patients of a hospital in Hidalgo State.Heavy rainfall on 07 September 2021 caused the Tula and Rosas rivers to break their banks in the municipality of Tula de Allende (known as Tula) in Hidalgo State, situated about 70 km / 45 miles north of Mexico City.Zoé Robledo, General Director of IMSS, later confirmed that 17 patients had died, possibly due to the loss of oxygen equipment after the power outages. Around 41 patients were evacuated to other medical facilities. The Comisión Federal de Electricidad installed an emergency power generator to restore the supply in the hospital. Teams from Mexico's Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA) were coordintaing the shipment of oxygen tanks for hospital patients.President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said in a statement, "I am very saddened by the death of 17 patients at the IMSS hospital due to the overflow of the Tula River in Hidalgo. A lot of water has fallen throughout the Valley of Mexico and it will continue to rain. Those who live in low-lying areas, for now, move to shelters or higher parts with family or friends."According to Manuel Hernández Badillo, the mayor of Tula, authorities opened the flood gates of the Requena and Endhó dams which had both exceeded their capacity. Rumours had circulated that the dams were about to fail. The state's Comisión Nacional del Agua (CONAGUA) said the dams do not represent a risk to the population and are operating correctly.As of 08 September, the municipal government said no damage had been reported.