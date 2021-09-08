Earth Changes
17 hospital patients die after floods in Hidalgo, Mexico
Richard Davies
Floodlist
Wed, 08 Sep 2021 18:04 UTC
Floodlist
Wed, 08 Sep 2021 18:04 UTC
Heavy rainfall on 07 September 2021 caused the Tula and Rosas rivers to break their banks in the municipality of Tula de Allende (known as Tula) in Hidalgo State, situated about 70 km / 45 miles north of Mexico City.
Flood waters swept through streets and into buildings, including the hospital of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS). Flooding also knocked out power in the area including the hospital which was caring for several COVID-19 patients.
Zoé Robledo, General Director of IMSS, later confirmed that 17 patients had died, possibly due to the loss of oxygen equipment after the power outages. Around 41 patients were evacuated to other medical facilities. The Comisión Federal de Electricidad installed an emergency power generator to restore the supply in the hospital. Teams from Mexico's Secretariat of National Defense (SEDENA) were coordintaing the shipment of oxygen tanks for hospital patients.
President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said in a statement, "I am very saddened by the death of 17 patients at the IMSS hospital due to the overflow of the Tula River in Hidalgo. A lot of water has fallen throughout the Valley of Mexico and it will continue to rain. Those who live in low-lying areas, for now, move to shelters or higher parts with family or friends."
Flooding affected other parts of the municipality, where dozens of buildings and vehicles have been damaged. Rescue teams of Civil Protection, firefighters and military used boats to rescue people stranded in the flood waters. Helicopters were also used to rescue those who had taken refuge on roofs of buildings. The Governor of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad, reported around 1,000 people had been rescued or had evacuated their homes in at least 10 locations across the municipality.
According to Manuel Hernández Badillo, the mayor of Tula, authorities opened the flood gates of the Requena and Endhó dams which had both exceeded their capacity. Rumours had circulated that the dams were about to fail. The state's Comisión Nacional del Agua (CONAGUA) said the dams do not represent a risk to the population and are operating correctly.
An earthquake was also reported in the area at this time. As of 08 September, the municipal government said no damage had been reported.
Several flood events have affected parts of central Mexico in the last few days. Intense rainfall caused rivers and streams to overflow in several municipalities of the state of Morelos on 02 September 2021. Two people died after heavy rain on 06 September caused flash floods in Ecatepec.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- The rise of the security-industrial complex from 9/11 to COVID-19
- 17 hospital patients die after floods in Hidalgo, Mexico
- Typhoon Conson leaves at least 12 missing, 12,000 affected in the Philippines
- Best of the Web: After decades of propaganda warfare and stealth invasion, the idea of a free America is hanging by a thread
- Engdahl: Has Biden now lost Saudi Arabia to Russia, China and the policies of stability?
- 'This is big': 14-mile long oil spill in Gulf of Mexico investigated by Coast Guard
- Dixie Fire is blazing its way to becoming California's biggest ever
- Drone footage shows the extent of devastating fires burning in Amazon rainforest - well above historic average for 3rd consecutive year
- UK fires up coal power plant as gas prices soar to record levels
- Another glacial outburst flood begins on Iceland
- AP forced to issue correction on fake news about ivermectin
- 24 tea garden workers critically injured in 2 lightning strikes in West Bengal, India
- Ida latest: 71 dead in 8 states, power slowly returns after storm
- Australian missing boy, AJ Elfalak, found safe and well after going missing from family's Putty property
- 'If one life is lost, the blood is on White House hands': Fury at State Department for 'delaying six flights out of Afghanistan carrying more than 100 US citizens'
- Russia's emergency minister tragically dies on duty trying to save person's life
- Nipah bat-borne virus kills 12-year-old boy, potential to become new scourge in India
- Mexico hit by powerful shallow 7.0-magnitude earthquake, killing at least one
- Wildlife officials investigate mass die-off of snow geese in western Nunavut, Canada
- 85-year-old woman dies three weeks after dog attack on Hawaii Island
- The rise of the security-industrial complex from 9/11 to COVID-19
- Best of the Web: After decades of propaganda warfare and stealth invasion, the idea of a free America is hanging by a thread
- Engdahl: Has Biden now lost Saudi Arabia to Russia, China and the policies of stability?
- 'If one life is lost, the blood is on White House hands': Fury at State Department for 'delaying six flights out of Afghanistan carrying more than 100 US citizens'
- Russia's emergency minister tragically dies on duty trying to save person's life
- Taliban announces caretaker government in Afghanistan
- How the Navalny novichok op was prepared - new evidence from Germany
- New details emerge about American coronavirus research at Chinese lab
- Joe Biden's excuse for the horrible jobs report is ridiculous and insulting
- Analysis: Was Trump's Afghanistan withdrawal plan actually different from Biden's?
- McCabe says law enforcement should take upcoming right-wing rally 'very seriously'
- Senator Graham: US will have to go back to Afghanistan
- Pfizer creating COVID pills taken daily + vaccine
- Govt. Health Officials ask White House to delay COVID-19 vaccine booster plan
- Battle over Marib continues, Yemen's Houthis respond to Saudi airstrikes with missiles and drones
- Guinea's coup leaders vow to form 'union' government, respect business deals
- How (and why) Israel changed what "fully vaccinated" means
- British govt plans October 'firebreak' lockdown, blames pressure on NHS and rising cases
- Nord Stream 2 to be completed in few days, America's efforts to stop it failed - Russian foreign minister
- German ambassador to China dies less than two weeks into posting, cause of death not given
- UK fires up coal power plant as gas prices soar to record levels
- AP forced to issue correction on fake news about ivermectin
- Australian missing boy, AJ Elfalak, found safe and well after going missing from family's Putty property
- Migrant crisis: Record number tried to cross Channel to UK on Monday, say witnesses
- Finding loopholes: Missouri restaurant reopens as private club after shutting down over mask mandate
- Ridiculous: National Archives places 'harmful language alert' on page hosting US constitution
- 'They're making s*** up': Joe Rogan lashes out at CNN's misinformation about him taking "horse dewormer"
- Oregon police, firefighters sue Gov. Kate Brown over vaccination mandate
- Surprise: British govt to keep emergency powers and continue some lockdown restrictions
- Victoria, Australia will 'LOCK OUT' unvaccinated people from its economy
- Gaming company CEO ousted after tweeting support for Texas law protecting unborn babies
- California church wins legal battle over lockdowns, receives $800K in settlement with LA, state
- Klobuchar on abortion: Solution for 'so many' things is abolishing the filibuster
- Teacher accused of taping masks to 4th graders' faces
- Joe Biden is not going to like college football's latest chant
- State Dept trying to steal credit for Afghanistan rescue, organizer says: 'Total lie'
- Never rile the moms: 'Antifa teacher' placed on leave as school board flees raging Sacramento parents
- Gaffe Machine: White House admits Biden's claim he visited Tree of Life in wake of massacre of 11 worshipers in 2018 is NOT true
- Vietnam jails man for five years for 'breaking quarantine & spreading coronavirus', April saw surge in cases despite harsh restrictions
- Lightfoot forges ahead with Oct. 15 vaccine mandate for city employees, despite opposition from all four police unions
- The two Satans of Afghanistan - and Jimmy Carter's lips are sealed
- Best of the Web: Why did so many doctors become Nazis?
- Huge and exquisite gold hoard from Iron Age discovered in Denmark
- How MI6 & the CIA backed "right-wing religious fanatics" in Afghanistan
- Discovery of 2nd neighbourhood in Çatalhöyük reveals possible bear claw grave goods and ochre paint workshop
- America's first civilization was made up of 'sophisticated' engineers
- Three mass trauma events used to destroy America: JFK murder, 9/11 and COVID-19
- Completed Vermeer restoration reveals a painting within a painting
- The first farmers of Europe
- Neanderthal child tooth discovered in Iran reveals geographical range, belongs to extinction era
- Ancient humans crafted bone tools carved from elephants
- Iron Age grave of likely Roman warrior found on Swedish island
- 26,000 year old, most northerly settlement of Palaeolithic era found on Kotelny island in the Arctic, evidence of butchered mammoth bones found
- The Lore Lindu megaliths
- From PSYOP to MindWar
- Gender differences in diets of ancient Romans revealed in new analysis of Pompeii skeletons
- Israel's nukes make US aid illegal
- SOTT Focus: John Pilger: The Great Game of Smashing Nations
- Flashback: The British-American coup that ended Australian independence
- How China's Gorbachev Was Flushed in 1989
- The Pythagorean revival needed to overthrow today's Standard Model priesthood
- China's Chang'e-5 orbiter is heading back to the moon, new mission not revealed
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Meaning All the Way Down: The Wonders and Mysteries of Language with Juliana Barembuem
- Algorithm can predict Alzheimer's with 99% accuracy
- Scientists watch bacteria fix broken DNA in real time to see exactly how it's done
- Supernova event triggered by collision with compact object, first time ever observed
- Texas cold snap linked to 40 years of increasing snowfall in Arctic & disruptions in stratospheric polar vortex - increase in extreme cold events likely - study
- 'Return of the God Hypothesis' explains why science can no longer ignore intelligent design
- Genes can respond to coded information in light signals - or filter them out entirely
- More fantastic molecular machine videos from Wehi
- China may upgrade existing rockets to speed up plans for a human Moon mission
- Amazing Hubble telescope photo shows space 'sword' piercing huge celestial 'heart'
- Best of the Web: Enigmatic ancient brown dwarf discovered in solar neighborhood suggests more 'accidents' may be lurking in our galaxy - NASA
- Researchers discover way to speed up tendon healing
- SOTT Focus: The Science Is Clear - The Case Against Mandating Vaccines: One Executive's POV
- Astronauts find another crack on aging International Space Station - this time in original 1998-launched Russian module 'Zarya'
- A bad solar storm could cause an 'internet apocalypse'
- Grand Canyon is missing billions of years' worth of rocks
- Scientists challenge UN, publish findings that the sun - not CO2 - behind 'global warming'
- Child play: A children's puzzle has helped unlock the secrets of magnetism
- 17 hospital patients die after floods in Hidalgo, Mexico
- Typhoon Conson leaves at least 12 missing, 12,000 affected in the Philippines
- 'This is big': 14-mile long oil spill in Gulf of Mexico investigated by Coast Guard
- Dixie Fire is blazing its way to becoming California's biggest ever
- Drone footage shows the extent of devastating fires burning in Amazon rainforest - well above historic average for 3rd consecutive year
- Another glacial outburst flood begins on Iceland
- 24 tea garden workers critically injured in 2 lightning strikes in West Bengal, India
- Ida latest: 71 dead in 8 states, power slowly returns after storm
- Mexico hit by powerful shallow 7.0-magnitude earthquake, killing at least one
- Wildlife officials investigate mass die-off of snow geese in western Nunavut, Canada
- 85-year-old woman dies three weeks after dog attack on Hawaii Island
- Lightning strike creates 30-foot trench in Alpena, Michigan - debris thrown half a block away
- 19-year-old roofer struck and killed by lightning while working in Bradenton, Florida
- At least 27 New Jersey residents killed in Ida flooding, 4 people missing
- Snow falls in South Africa as temperatures plummet
- Rare snowfall recorded on several roads in Ecuador
- Shallow magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 10 km depth off Tonga
- Over 60 people killed in floods and landslides in 4 weeks across Nepal
- Mount Fuji's first snowcap of the season comes almost a month early
- Peeved pachyderms: Report says 3,310 people died due to wild elephant attacks in last 7 years across India - Rise in number of deaths 'alarming'
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy, Switzerland, Germany and France
- Best of the Web: Spectacular meteor fireball lights up night sky over northern France and southern UK
- Meteor fireball seen over Indiana and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Pennsylvania and 6 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Ohio, Michigan and Ontario
- Meteor fireball seen over Alabama and 7 other states
- Meteor fireball seen over Texas and New Mexico
- Meteor fireball filmed over Croatia on August 14
- Spectacular meteor fireball over South Africa
- Meteor fireball seen over Shanghai
- Meteor fireball seen over Italy and Croatia
- Meteor fireball seen over New Brunswick and Nova Scotia
- Meteor fireball seen over Northern Germany, Denmark and southern Sweden
- Meteor fireball spotted shooting across the night sky in Quebec and Ontario
- Meteor fireball over Japan
- Meteor fireball passes through Cruzeiro do Sul and illuminates the skies of Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Central Spain on August 18
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and surrounding states
- Stunning Perseid meteor fireball over Central Spain
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over UK
- Nipah bat-borne virus kills 12-year-old boy, potential to become new scourge in India
- Microbiologist explains COVID jab effects: Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Funny Business Around the FDA Approval of the Pfizer Vaccine
- The number of children on antidepressants has soared. Is it a real crisis or one invented by psychiatrists seeking new patients?
- Debunking the 'horse dewormer' overdose story: Hospital says 'we have no such doctor & treat people as normal'- UPDATE: Rolling Stone forced to 'amend' story
- Covid-19 vaccines not recommended for healthy children aged 12 to 15
- EU reviewing risk of rare inflammation after COVID-19 vaccinations
- US states that had some of the worst Covid-19 case rates in past week also reported the highest rates of new vaccinations
- 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley, 70, says she used Ivermectin, Joe Rogan protocol to treat COVID and recovered in 12 days
- Human cases of mosquito-transmitted West Nile virus grow across US, risk level raised due to 'significant expansion'
- Best of the Web: Where are the autopsies of people who died post vaccination?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - 'Leaky' Vaccines, Immune Escape and Mutating Variants
- 'Mystery fever' kills 68 people, including 40 children, within a week in India
- Israel warns COVID 'Green Pass' will expire if residents don't get third jab
- Best of the Web: 60% of those older than 50 who die from COVID are double vaxxed
- Sen. Ron Johnson: 5 questions for FDA about Pfizer vaccine approval
- Fructose expands surface of the gut, associated with cancer, leaky gut, and weight gain - study
- Israeli study: Natural immunity is 13x stronger than Pfizer COVID shots
- UK: Diabetes drug batch recalled over toxic contamination with potential cancer-causing substance
- Best of the Web: Study: Fully vaccinated healthcare workers carry 251 times viral load, pose threat to unvaccinated patients, co-workers
- Gut bacteria influence brain development
- Why words become harder to remember as we get older
- New reward circuitry discovered
- Hearing mother's voice can lessen pain in premature babies, study suggests
- Are incels a violent terrorist subculture, or collection of disenfranchised, misguided souls who need compassion and treatment?
- SOTT Focus: Mass Psychosis: How to Create a Pandemic of Mental Illness
- Gaslighting: The psychology of shaping another's reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Postmodern Bible: An Interpretation for Everyone!
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Democrats refuse to drink water as it's also prescribed to horses
- Joe Rogan Bounces Back From COVID To Win Kentucky Derby
- Amazing new discovery - Absolute cure for COVID
- White House solves budget crisis by renting out ad space on Biden's back
- Democrats say true lockdowns have never been tried
- Taliban enjoys deep belly laugh over US military's diversity training materials
- CNN praises Taliban warriors for wearing masks during attack
- Study finds most parents OK with government brainwashing their children if it means free babysitting
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
Quote of the Day
Knowledge is the food of the soul.
- Plato
Recent Comments
Global villains, since forever consumed with hatred of a Russia which escaped their greed crazed clutches -- but tragically, nothing has changed...
A half to a kilometer from the house could be explained by the boy walking in a huge circle which is normal, but the rest of this story is strange...
'Then in late February US intelligence issued a report condemning the Saudi government for the killing of Saudi Washington Post journalist Adnan...
.. .. all hail the [ ]?
I hope they win against Brown better than our state unions in Wa. Finding out that only religious or health exemptions will be individually...