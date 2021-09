The Dixie Fire in northern California is on its way to becoming the largest wildfire in the state's history, officials say.The Dixie Fire started on July 14 and has damaged or destroyed at least 1,282 structures, according to Cal Fire."For September through December the entire state shows drier, more wind events, and large fire activity to continue for the next three months," said Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter.Firefighters in California made significant progress against the Caldor Fire over the weekend, allowing for some evacuation orders in the Lake Tahoe region to be downgraded.As of Tuesday morning, the Caldor Fire had consumed 216,646 acres near the California-Nevada border. The flames are 49% contained about three weeks after it started on August 14, Cal Fire said.While still massive, the Caldor Fire's growth slowed over the weekend, adding just 842 acres in a 24-hour period between Friday night and Saturday night, according to CNN's analysis of fire information. That's a far cry from its explosive start, when the fire grew to nearly 100,000 acres in its first week.Since it began, the Caldor Fire has destroyed more than 990 structures, including homes, business and other buildings, Cal Fire said. More than 27,000 structures are threatened.Evacuation orders for the city of South Lake Tahoe were downgraded to evacuation warnings, nearly a week after thousands in the resort town clogged roadways when officials told them to get out because flames were racing into the area. Residents and visitors were allowed to return home over the weekend.Other parts of El Dorado County saw their evacuation orders downgraded to a warning Saturday while other warnings were lifted, according to Cal Fire.The areas of Fallen Leaf Lake, Christmas Valley, Meyers and North Upper Truckee remain under an evacuation order.Across the state border in Nevada, mandatory evacuations in Douglas County were downgraded to precautionary evacuations Saturday, according to an announcement on the county's website, opening the door for some residents there to return home.( Read more here