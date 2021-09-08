A powerful earthquake has struck south-west Mexico near the beach resort of Acapulco, killing at least one man who was crushed by a falling post, and causing rock falls and damaging buildings.The US Geological Survey (USGS) said a 7.0 magnitude quake struck 11 miles (18km) north-east of the resort of Acapulco, Guerrero, in the early hours of Wednesday sending people running into the street for safety.The quake shook the hillsides around the resort, downing trees and pitching large boulders on to the road."We heard loud noise from the building, noise from the windows, things fell inside the house, the power went out," Sergio Flores, an Acapulco resident told Associated Press by phone."We heard leaking water, the water went out of the pool and you heard people screaming, very nervous people."The US tsunami warning centre issued an alert following the quake, saying hazardous waves were possible within 185 miles (300km) of the quake site. The agency later updated their advice to say the threat had passed.