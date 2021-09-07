quake
Very strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake at 10 km depth

Date & time: Sep 7, 2021 09:49:57 UTC
Local time at epicenter: Tuesday, Sep 7, 2021 10:49 pm (GMT +13)
Magnitude: 6
Depth: 10.0 km
Epicenter latitude / longitude: 19.4°S / 176.11°W↗ (South Pacific Ocean, Tonga)