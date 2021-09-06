fireball
We received 379 reports about a fireball seen over Île-de-France, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Bretagne, Brittany, Centre-Val de Loire, Cymru, England, Hauts-de-France, Normandie, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Occitanie, Pays de la Loire, St Helier, St Martin, Vale and Wales on Sunday, September 5th 2021 around 21:47 UT.

For this event, we received 5 videos and one photo.