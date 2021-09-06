dog attack
A five-year-old boy died this past dawn in Lucena (Córdoba) after being attacked by a dog, which gave him lethal bites. The event occurred around three in the morning when a Belgian Malinois dog attacked the child, who was sleeping inside a private country house where his family works as a landlady, he advanced the newspaper Lucena Today.

The dog, microchipped and owned by the owner of the farm, injured the child in the neck and chest. The emergency coordination center received the notice from the minor's parents shortly after the attack, which occurred in the country house located on the Rute road, an access to the Cordovan town.

"It is about a young couple who are guarding the residence of another person, and apparently the dog got into the child's bedroom at dawn and attacked him. Now the City Council guards the dog in the animal collection center, pending the judge's decision ", explained the Deputy Mayor of Lucena and Security Delegate, José Pedro Moreno. "It has been very hard for the city," he lamented.

The family transferred the minor to the Paseo de Rojas health center, but there the doctor on duty could only certify his death. The police are investigating the death of the child after the intervention of the Lucena Local Police and the unit attached to the Andalusian Autonomous Police, has informed the emergency service 112.