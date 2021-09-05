© Times Now

The animal kingdom is miraculous! A recent sight made us believe in its miracle even more.A buffalo gave birth to a rare two-headed calf in Rajasthan's Pura Sikrauda village of Dholpur district. The newborn calf has two necks, two mouths, four eyes and four ears.As soon as the calf was born it became the centre of attraction in the village as locals flocked to take a look at the animal themselves.Veterinarian Gudde Singh said the buffalo gave birth to the calf without the help of any specialist. He added that the calf is completely healthy and is being taken care of in a normal matter. However, the villagers are still regarding it as a curious specimen.According to experts, the growth of two heads has nothing to do with mythological beliefs and is just a case of biology.However, this is not the first time that a rare phenomenon like this took place in the country. Recently, a two-headed calf was born in the Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh, where local villages hailed it as a miracle.Dr Satya Prakash Pandey, Chief Veterinary Officer of Chandauli, said the rare calf was not the result of any divine intervention. He added that as the foetus develops in the womb, "cells divide into many parts and during this process sometimes there is an additional development of cells. This is why two heads form".