The men were struck by lightning when they were out during a thunderstorm on Thursday morningTwo Rohingya men were killed and three others injured in a lightning strike in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.The incident took place at Camp 17 of Balukhali refugee camp on Thursday morning.The deceased were identified as Md Harej, 35, son of Jamal Hossain of Balukhali Camp 2 and Nazimul Hasan, 25, son of Md Hashem of Camp 8.According to sources, Harej and Hasan went to visit their father-in-law's house at Camp 17 on Wednesday night.On Thursday morning, they were struck by lightning when they were fixing the tarpaulin over the house during a thunderstorm, leaving Harej and Hasan dead on the spot and injuring three others.Confirming the matter, Md Shamsud Douza, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner, said the injured were being treated at a local field hospital.