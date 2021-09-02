lightning
At least five family members were killed by lightning in the northern Ugandan district of Alebtong, a police spokesperson said.

Jimmy Patrick Okema, police spokesperson for North Kyoga region, said in a statement that the incident happened on Wednesday.

"Lightning struck a house in which six people were sleeping, killing four people instantly, and another died later," Okema said.

He added that the deceased included three children aged between two and six.

In August last year, nine children were killed by lightning in the northwestern district of Arua.

Source: XINHUA