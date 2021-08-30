Two members of a family were killed and four others, including an infant, suffered injuries on Sunday when lightning struck them in a paddy field in Gumla district, the police said.The incident took place in Jakjore village under Basia police station this evening, they said.police official (Basia), Vikash Anand Laguri, said.Durga Singh's wife Sahodara Devi, daughters Bharti Kumari (8) and Punita Kumari (5), and a two-month-old infant were injured, he said, adding, they were rushed to a hospital.