Firefighters help clear a flooded home in Benicàssim in Castellón Province, Spain, 29 August 2021.
© Government of Castellón Province
Record rain fell in parts of the Province of Castellón in the region of Valencia in Spain on 29 August 2021, causing flash floods.

Flooding damaged homes and roads in the coastal town of Benicàssim. Emergency services received 167 calls for assistance. Teams responded to flooding of around 50 homes. Firefighters rescued 3 people who were trapped inside their vehicles on flooded roads. They also helped evacuated one person from a flooded home.

Traffic along the major highway N-340 was temporarily suspended near Castellón de la Plana. Flooding was also reported in the town of Sagunto.


State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) in Valencia reported 155.4 mm of rain fell in Benicàssim in 24 hours on 29 August which is the highest value recorded in 24 hours in the month of August in the province of Castellón.

This is the second spate of flash flooding in southern Spain within the last few days. On 25 August flash floods swept through Burunchel and nearby areas in Jaén Province, Andalusia. Cars were were wrecked and houses flooded.