Record rain fell in parts of the Province of Castellón in the region of Valencia in Spain on 29 August 2021, causing flash floods.Flooding damaged homes and roads in the coastal town of Benicàssim. Emergency services received 167 calls for assistance. Teams responded to flooding of around 50 homes. Firefighters rescued 3 people who were trapped inside their vehicles on flooded roads. They also helped evacuated one person from a flooded home.Traffic along the major highway N-340 was temporarily suspended near Castellón de la Plana. Flooding was also reported in the town of Sagunto.