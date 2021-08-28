© Gabriel Bouys/Pool via REUTERS



, local media reported on Thursday, when he and his partner hosted a birthday party last year with friends.Dailies Clarin and La Nacion reported the news, citing prosecutors, who did not immediately respond to a comment request from Reuters.The case against Fernandez has grabbed headlines in past weeks asEarlier on Thursday, Fernandez participated in a hearing in the case and offered to pay a fine to settle the case.Opposition lawmakers have tried to start a political trial against Fernandez due to the party, although they have a slim chance of succeeding because most lawmakers are aligned with the government party.