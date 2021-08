According to Agroseguro, the strong rain and hail storm in Castilla-La Mancha on August 24in the autonomous community.The province of Ciudad Real concentrates most of the damage, which extends to numerous municipalities: Campo de Criptana, Tomelloso, Manzanares, Daimiel, Arenales de San Gregorio, and Valdepeñas, among others.In Toledo, the storm also caused damage to almond and vegetable plots and in Albacete, it caused specific damage to cereal, lettuce, onion, and nut crops.Agroseguro stated that its experts had already begun to visit the affected parcels to make their damage appraisals and asked producers to send their claim reports as soon as they find any damage in their plots.Source: elsemanaldelamancha.com