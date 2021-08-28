damaged crop
According to Agroseguro, the strong rain and hail storm in Castilla-La Mancha on August 24 affected more than 3,800 plots and more than 6,000 hectares in the autonomous community.

The province of Ciudad Real concentrates most of the damage, which extends to numerous municipalities: Campo de Criptana, Tomelloso, Manzanares, Daimiel, Arenales de San Gregorio, and Valdepeñas, among others.

The storm affected almond, pistachio, onion, melon, watermelon, and olive crops; so far grapes have been the most affected, with more than 4,100 hectares affected, just at the beginning of the harvest season.



In Toledo, the storm also caused damage to almond and vegetable plots and in Albacete, it caused specific damage to cereal, lettuce, onion, and nut crops.

Agroseguro stated that its experts had already begun to visit the affected parcels to make their damage appraisals and asked producers to send their claim reports as soon as they find any damage in their plots.

Source: elsemanaldelamancha.com