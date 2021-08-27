Saudi Arabia and Russia have signed a military cooperation agreement at an arms expo outside Moscow.Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman announced on Twitter on August 24 that he signed the agreement with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin "aimed at developing joint military cooperation between the two countries."Salman also met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during his visit outside Moscow to the arms expo International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021.The deputy defense minister said the meeting explored ways to "strengthen military and defense cooperation between our two countries.""We aim for a progressive development of cooperation in military and military-technical fields on the entire spectrum of issues that pose mutual interest," Shoigu said during the meeting with Salman.